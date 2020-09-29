Welcome: Gay Propagandist Becomes Priest

When he was a seminarian, Alexander Balzanella supported the homosexual vice on social media, including prides marches, queer events, gay nightclubs and homosexual pseudo-marriage.On September 19, he was ordained a priest in Westminster Cathedral, London. CatholicTruthBlog.com reported since November 2018 about Balzarella's pro-gay engagement without publishing his name. It informed all responsible, but never received a reply.Only in July 2020, CatholicTruthBlog.com revealed Balzanella's name. “Of course, homosexual priests, or those who support ‘gay culture’ are no longer making headline news anywhere, apparently welcomed as such by hierarchy and laity alike,” the blog wrote.Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols is a supporter of the homosexual vice. He showed this through the promotion of the gay-propaganda “Soho Masses.”