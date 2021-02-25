Republicans in the Senate Continue to Fight Against Biden's American Rescue Plan | EWTN News Nightly Democrats in the House are on track to pass their COVID relief bill, Friday. House Majority Leader… More





Democrats in the House are on track to pass their COVID relief bill, Friday. House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, says he's confident he could hold his caucus together. Over the last few days, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have been holding lunch meetings discussing the next $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, and although it will likely pass the House this week, Republicans are up for a major fight in the Senate. However, Democrats on the hill say they will not wait to move forward with the American Rescue Plan. Budget Committee Leader, Representative Jason Smith says, "Pelosi, Schumer and Biden decided to use a pandemic to push forward a progressive wish list of items, to reward political allies, friends and donors at the expense of America's working class." Louisiana Senator John Kennedy says the mantra of the Democrats is, it's impossible to spend too much. He says the deficits do matter and when you break down the spending, only about 9% goes to COVID relief. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Republicans in the Senate Continue to Fight Against Biden's American Rescue Plan | EWTN News NightlyDemocrats in the House are on track to pass their COVID relief bill, Friday. House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, says he's confident he could hold his caucus together. Over the last few days, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have been holding lunch meetings discussing the next $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, and although it will likely pass the House this week, Republicans are up for a major fight in the Senate. However, Democrats on the hill say they will not wait to move forward with the American Rescue Plan. Budget Committee Leader, Representative Jason Smith says, "Pelosi, Schumer and Biden decided to use a pandemic to push forward a progressive wish list of items, to reward political allies, friends and donors at the expense of America's working class." Louisiana Senator John Kennedy says the mantra of the Democrats is, it's impossible to spend too much. He says the deficits do matter and when you break down the spending, only about 9% goes to COVID relief. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly