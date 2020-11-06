HOLY NAME MUST RETURN

Philippians 2:10 That in the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those that are in heaven, on earth, and under the earth: "Through the most sorrowful passion of JESUS..." JESUS IS THE IMPORTAN… More

Philippians 2:10 That in the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those that are in heaven, on earth, and under the earth:



"Through the most sorrowful passion of JESUS..."

JESUS IS THE IMPORTANT SACRED WORD IN THE ENTIRE WORLD.

Millions of people could be saying the HOLY NAME OF JESUS



"Through HIS most sorrowful passion" is not the Holy Name of JESUS.



Do we need the Holy Name of Jesus Divine Mercy announced on earth?



Imagine if the Holy Name of Jesus was left in the Divine Mercy Chaplet, say 5 million people recite the Divine Mercy Chaplet every day that's 250 million fewer times the Holy Name of Jesus is proclaimed every day. What a loss! Divine Mercy Chaplet 1944