Gender Confusion: Australia Hijacks Girl From her Legitimate Parents

An Australian judge ordered police to abduct a gender-confused teenage girl from her legitimate parents who refuse her “transition into a boy."
The girl allegedly discussed suicide in online chatrooms, likely a stunt in order to put pressure on her parents.
The worried father told TheAustralian.com.au (November 28) that the state accuses him of "mental abuse" and will only return the girl if her parents agree to administer to her testosterone shots.
