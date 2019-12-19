Francis Proclaims a Crossbreed Theology During his December 12 homily on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Francis again dived into crossbreed-phantasies, saying that during her apparitions in … More

Francis Proclaims a Crossbreed Theology



During his December 12 homily on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Francis again dived into crossbreed-phantasies, saying that during her apparitions in Guadalupe, Our Lady “wanted to become a crossbreed” with the seer, Saint Juan Diego, and also with “the people.” He also claimed that “Mother Mary crossbreeds God.”



Francis Is Repeating an Old Heretic



The Roman historian Roberto de Mattei pointed out on CorrispondenzaRomana.it that Francis was, perhaps unknowingly, repeating the heresy of Eutyches, an archimandrite at Constantinople who died in 456. He claimed that, in the Incarnation, Christ’s humanity and divinity merged, and formed a substance that was neither God nor man. Pope Leo the Great called for the famous Council of Calzedon which condemned Eutyches.



Francis Said It More than Once



De Mattei observes that Francis crossbread-theology is also expressed in what he told the Italian journalist, atheist and enemy of the Church, Eugenio Scalfari, namely, that Christ, after his incarnation, stopped being God until his crucifixion. When Scalfari, who is Francis' friend, made this public, this produced an international row. The Vatican never denied Scalfari’s words.



Our Lady Is the Opposite of a Crossbreed



Professor De Mattei explains that Francis’ theology is a crossbreed “because it mixes truth and error,” thus forming a confused amalgam in which nothing is clear, determined, distinct. Quote, “Everything escapes any definition and the contradiction seems to be the soul of thought and language.” He observes that Francis does not only want to crossbreed Our Lady but also the Church so that, at the end, it is absorbed by the world. On the contrary, De Mattei explains that Our Lady is not a crossbreed, because nothing in her is hybrid, dark or confused. She is light without shadows, and beauty without imperfections.