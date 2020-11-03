Homosex Eucharist Replaces Creed With "Diversity"

Since spring 2019, Father Richard McKay has been celebrating a Homosex Eucharist at St Nicholas of Tolentino's in Bristol, Clifton Diocese, England, on every third Sunday of the month.On September 20, McKay replaced the Creed with a “Statement of Faith” (video below). The verbose text refers to “diversity of all creation” and alleged “diverse identities of all human persons.” It presents the Church as “a universal community of welcome for all people of every kind of diversity.”"Diversity" is a codeword used to exclude everybody who doesn't agree with the leftwing gender ideology.