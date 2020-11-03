Austria: Muslim Hits Sister In the Face

Austrian Police arrested on Saturday a Moslem from Afghan, 19, after he hit a sister, 76, in the face on a bus in Graz and fled.
The perpetrator could be identified using video material from the bus. He was known to police for drug offenses and assault.
Two days earlier fifty Islamic youths rioted in a Vienna Church.
Over the weekend, a Muslim Afghan was arrested for shouting Islamic slogans in Vienna Cathedral.
On November 2, a Vienna born Moslem from North Macedonia shot and killed four people in the Vienna city centre.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsAxtigfhabh
