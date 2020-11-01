Major Islamic Attack on Vienna Church

Fifty Islamic youths rioted in the Antonskirche in Vienna-Favoriten on Thursday, Austrian media reported.
Video recordings show southern looking young people kicking against benches and confessionals and shouting Allahu Akbar. They fled when the assistant-priest called the police.
The police suspects Turkish youths who organized themselves via social media and gathered on Reumannplatz two hours before the incident.
The attack may have been in connection with Charlie Hebdo cartoons against Mohamed.
Picture: © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsXrirdcgwno
