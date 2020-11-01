“Are blasphemous cartoons a right in a democracy?” - Avignon Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cattenoz has asked (LeSalonBeige.fr, October 29).His answer is: no. He recalls the attacks on Charlie Hebdo magazine when everyone was saying, "I am Charlie."Cattenoz, “I have always affirmed: I am not Charlie’.” He disassociates himself from a newspaper that publishes blasphemies against all religions.When Charlie re-appeared, it published a cartoon representing Benedict XVI sodomised by Mohammed. The press was delighted, Cattenoz recalls.He admits “that I wept in the face of such a caricature that wounded my Christian sensibility.” And, “Everyone's freedom stops where I hurt my brother.”“I can enter into dialogue with a brother who doesn’t share my point of view, and use all my powers of persuasion, but to declare from the outset that blasphemy and caricatures, whatever they may be, are a right in a democracy, that is not right, that is not true.”