Insidious Rumours: Neo-Cardinal Had A Gay Relationship With A Priest?

Neo-Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the Neo-Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, has turned Albano Diocese into the Italian capital of the "Catholic-gay movement," Riccardo Cacioli writes on LaNuovaBq.it (October 29).
Albano hosts an annual “Forum of Italian LGBT Christians” promoting the acceptance of active homosexuality in the Church.
Semeraro wrote the preface to Possible Love a homosex-book by the homosex-activist Aristide Fumagalli, who coincidentally is a priest.
After Francis’ endorsement of homosex civil unions, Semeraro supported them as well. He did so already in January 2016.
John Paul II made Semeraro first Bishop of Oria (1998), then of Albano (2004) “despite insidious rumours about a relationship with a priest,” LaNuovaBq.it writes.
Francis and Semeraro worked closely together during the 2001 Synod. Semeraro’s power inside the Vatican grew enormously when Francis appointed him as the Secretary of the Council of Cardinals in April 2013.
Picture: Marcello Semeraro © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsAgymnsazfq
Clicks45
- Report
Social networks