Francis’ Fund Was Not Plundered

The losses in the Secretariat of State’s London investment (€73-166 million) don’t touch the Peter’s Pence but a reserve fund of the SoS, Bishop Nunzio Galantino, the president of Apsa told Avvenire.it (October 31).
The London investment suffered from the devaluation of the pound, the Covid-19 crisis, and Brexit. The SoS has three funds: Peter’s Pence, a reserve fund, and the Pope's discretionary fund.
The latter has not been "plundered" – as some media claimed - because it is under a different administration, Galantino said.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsFkrxxhyywd
