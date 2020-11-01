Homosex Friend Points at Francis’ Wave-Tactic

Yayo Grassi, Francis' personal homosex friend, is “not at all surprised” about Francis' endorsement of civil gay unions.In the mid-1960s, Francis was Grassi's teacher at an Argentinean Jesuit school. He received him in 2015 in the Vatican with Grassi's homosex partner (picture).Grassi told LosAngelesBlade.com (October 29) that Francis' endorsement of homosex unions was "a natural consequence of the things he’s done.”This constitutes for Grassi a “seismic movement" within the Church. He stresses that Francis started off with a "very gentle wave” when he said in 2013 that he would not "judge" homosexuals. “Every wave he sends out makes this movement much, much greater and difficult to walk back.”Approving gay unions would have been "almost seen like a tsunami" several years ago, Grassi notices.