Francis named Neo-Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, 80, as the Special Delegate to the Order of Malta.
As expected, Tomasi replaces Cardinal Becciu whom Francis used in order to sideline Cardinal Burke who on paper is still the Patron of the Order.
Francis calls Tomasi in a press release his "exclusive spokesman" for his relations between him and the Order.
Tomasi is a confidant of Parolin. According to MarcoTosatti.com he liquidated Cardinal Burke and Fra’ Festing as the responsible for an 2016 inquiry into the Order's leadership.
MarcoTosatti.com calls Tomasi a great manipulator, first-class machinator, whealer-deeler, and ally of the Boesenlager brothers.
