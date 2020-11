Francis Makes Burke's Liquidator Burke's Successor

Francis named Neo-Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, 80, as the Special Delegate to the Order of Malta.As expected , Tomasi replaces Cardinal Becciu whom Francis used in order to sideline Cardinal Burke who on paper is still the Patron of the Order.Francis calls Tomasi in a press release his "exclusive spokesman" for his relations between him and the Order.Tomasi is a confidant of Parolin. According to MarcoTosatti.com he liquidated Cardinal Burke and Fra’ Festing as the responsible for an 2016 inquiry into the Order's leadership.MarcoTosatti.com calls Tomasi a great manipulator, first-class machinator, whealer-deeler, and ally of the Boesenlager brothers.