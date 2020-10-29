Eastern Europe: Francis' Homosexual Partnership Unleashes Hell

All hell broke loose in a Catholic cathedral in a predominantly Orthodox country in Eastern Europe* after media had reported on October 21 that Francis was in favour of a civil homosex partnership.The Rector of the Cathedral* received phone calls all morning, first from parishioners who were dismayed by Francis' statement and asked him for clarification, then from journalists.They wanted to know whether the Catholic Church was now supporting pseudo-marriages and whether it had already begun "marrying" such couples.At the end of the day, the rector was devastated and plagued by the fear of eventually being forced to perform homosex pseudo-marriages.*Name and place known to Gloria.tv