Stolen Basilica Prepared for Islamic Invocations

The first Islamic invocation will be performed on October 30 in the Holy Saviour Basilica in Chora (534 AC), Constantinople, Turkey.The church was stolen in 1511 by Moslems, and in 1945 restaured and turned into a “museum.” Its interior is covered with some of the oldest and finest surviving Byzantine mosaics and frescoes (11th century).In July, the Turkish regime decided to turn the Basilica into an Islamic gathering place. All the artwork was covered.Much like the Church of the Council, Islam dislikes beautiful religious artwork.