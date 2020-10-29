Cardinal Sarah On Nice Attack: “We Africans Know This All Too Well”

A Muslim stabbed and beheaded three people during Mass at the Notre Dame Basilica in Nice, France, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (October 29).Cardinal Robert Sarah wrote on Twitter.com that the West must wake up to the threat of "Islamism” - which the same West finances in secular Arabic countries.According to Sarah, Islam will not stop its war, "Unfortunately, we Africans know this all too well. The barbarians are always the enemies of peace.”In the spirit of Fratelli tutti, Nice Bishop André Marceau wrote that his sadness is "infinite" as "a human being witnessing what other beings, called humans, can commit.”