St. Pölten Cathedral Exhibits Blasphemer And Pornographer

St. Pölten cathedral, Austria, will host the Hermann Nitsch Festival on November 6-8.Nitsch, 82, is a blasphemer who desecrates liturgical objects such as chasubles or monstrances with colour and blood. He "ritually" slaughters animals and defaces sacramentals like crosses or pictures of Our Lady with their blood. His works are also pornographic.November 6th: opening with a "Cross - Resurrection" with "splash pictures" in the cathedral.November 7th: St. Pölten Bishop Alois Schwarz talks with the blasphemer in a diocesan building.November 8th: dance performance in the cathedral with Nitsch playing the organ.