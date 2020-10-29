Viganò Corrects Himself: Not Trump - But Church - Holds Back Evil

Would it be a difficulty for God to raise the Church if it were completely destroyed? Not to the Almighty. After all, his Son, God, died and rose again. But this is precisely the mystical reason the Church can never be destroyed. It is because she is the Body of Christ who having died once, is risen, never to die again. And that’s why there’s is an unachievable quest, because for them to win, … More

Would it be a difficulty for God to raise the Church if it were completely destroyed? Not to the Almighty. After all, his Son, God, died and rose again. But this is precisely the mystical reason the Church can never be destroyed. It is because she is the Body of Christ who having died once, is risen, never to die again. And that’s why there’s is an unachievable quest, because for them to win, the Church must be completely destroyed, an impossibility. Abp Viganò better look at other candidates for his kathèkon .