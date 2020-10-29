Viganò Corrects Himself: Not Trump - But Church - Holds Back Evil

For this present rise of the New World Order which is the City of the Devil, God placed the Church and particularly the Pope, as kathèkon, Archbishop Viganò said at the October 24 RemnantNewspaper’s “Catholic Identity Conference.”
The kathèkon is the one who opposes the mystery of iniquity (2 Thess 2:6-7). In an October 1 interview, Viganò had claimed that Trump, who is a nondenominational Christian, was this kathèkon.
Now, it seems to Viganò that the end times are approaching because the mystery of iniquity is spreading throughout the world and the kathèkon's opposition grows weaker. He recalls the biblical warning that the kathèkon will cease to exist when the Antichrist fully appears.
Agreed F. M. S. He who holds may be Pope Benedict.
Within Church history, the papacy and evening the Roman Empire, have been suggested as possible candidates.
My take: to datechon/ho katechon, now we know what was restraining the Antichrist
Thank you! That “correction” coming in a span of three weeks.
There is something more alarming by the Abp stating that the kathèkon “has always been the Catholic Church” and that once she is taken away, the Antichrist will appear. This is saying that the Church will be completely destroyed and this contradicts Christ’s own promise of the gates of hell never prevailing.
Cf My comments here: Viganò: A Defeat of Trump Would Trigger the Antichrist
Would it be a difficulty for God to raise the Church if it were completely destroyed? Not to the Almighty. After all, his Son, God, died and rose again. But this is precisely the mystical reason the Church can never be destroyed. It is because she is the Body of Christ who having died once, is risen, never to die again. And that’s why there’s is an unachievable quest, because for them to win, …More
