Neo-Cardinal Calls His Nomination “A Joke”

When he heard that Francis had made him a cardinal, Father Mauro Gambetti, 55, called this a “joke of the Pope,” writes AssisiOggi.it (October 25).Gambetti, a mechanical engineer, is a Conventual Franciscan and was the Custos of the Convent in Assisi until now.He is a boring speaker with little charism, but has been in contact with Francis during the many instances he visited Assisi. It is likely that Gambetti, whose term as superior in Assisi has expired, will take over a Vatican Congregation.When Francis presided the Eucharist on October 3, in Assisi before signing Tutti Fratelli on Saint Francis' tomb, Gambetti co-presided and read the Gospel.Strangely, Francis started the Eucharist with the collect prayer omitting the whole beginning.