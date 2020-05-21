Francis Believes: Liturgy Is "Meaningless" Without Subjective Cognition

Christ’s

“Unless we realise that faith is a gift of God, even the prayers which the Church raises to God are meaningless,” writes Francis in his May 21 message to the Pontifical Mission Societies.The statement suffers from a confusion between private prayer and the public liturgy of the Church. The liturgy does, fortunately, not depend on the weakness of human understanding and on our realising "that faith is a gift of God."Liturgy is the participation inprayer addressed to the Father (CCC 1071, 1073). Therefore the understanding that "faith is a gift of God" is always part of the liturgy.As a whole, the prolix 6600-words-text suffers from sentimentalism, insisting a too much on lower passions like "joy" (17x), heart (11x), attract/attraction (9x), fervour (5x), pleasure (2x) a sentimental understanding of the Holy Spirit (35x), moralism (gratitude: 11x; humble/humility: 6x) which Francis polemically opposes against truth and reason.Francis' mantras are inevitable: "people" (26x), "poor" (10x), "real"/"reality" (10x) as opposed to "abstract"/"abstraction" (5x), "self-absorbtion" (6x),"elitist"/"elitism," (5x), "surprise" (3x), "proselytism" (2x), "rigid"/"rigidity" (2x), "peripheries" (1x), "creativity" (1x).