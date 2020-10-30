Famous Nijmegen University Is Not Catholic Anymore

Catholic University Foundation

The Dutch Bishops withdrew the designation “Catholic” from thewhich supervises Radboud University Nijmegen and Radboud UMC (Kn.Nl, October 21).The decision follows a July ruling of the Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber which was invoked by the board and decided that the Foundation could appoint board members without the Bishops’ consent. Since July 2014, the bishops rejected some of the proposed candidates for board membership.The university was founded by the Dutch bishops in 1905. Blessed Father Titus Brandma (+1942, Dachau) and Catharina Halkes (+2011), the first Dutch professor of “feminism,” taught at Nijmegen University.