COVIDOCRACY: Trump vs. Fauci, Sachs, Bergoglio & Stupid

Fauci outs himself as a full bird globalist, papal advisor Jeff Sachs goes full on pro-abort, and Japanese sports fans go robotic. But Trump's still trailing in the polls, thanks to the Never Trumpers. Kinda done with these sanctimonious virtue-signalers. Aren't you?