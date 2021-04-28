Meet Pro-Life Atheist Christopher Hitchens You do not necessarily have to be a Christian to be pro-life. Belief in God or not: Killing innocent humans is always wrong. Abortion always kills innocent … More

Meet Pro-Life Atheist Christopher Hitchens



You do not necessarily have to be a Christian to be pro-life. Belief in God or not: Killing innocent humans is always wrong. Abortion always kills innocent humans. Therefore, abortion is always wrong. Let’s unite to outlaw abortion.