German Lent: Women “Priests” Distributes Ashes

Female pastoral workers who are paid by the diocese distributed Ashes on Ash Wednesday in Achertal, Freiburg Archdiocese, Germany, while being disguised as priests.Freiburg Archdiocese even published pictures of them on Facebook.com (February 21). They were dressed in white "albs" and violet "stoles." After criticism the post was deleted.The same women played priestesses in 2020, using the same disguise. These pictures are still available (like this article's photo).