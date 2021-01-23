Archbishop Vs. Pelosi: “Our Land Is Soaked With the Blood of the Innocent"

Pro-Death House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has stated that Pro-Life Trump voters cause her “great grief as a Catholic” accusing Pro-Lifers of selling “the whole democracy [= oligarchy] down the river for that one issue.”San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone replied that “Nancy Pelosi does not speak for the Catholic Church.” Rather, “She speaks in direct contradiction to a fundamental human right that Catholic teaching has consistently championed.”Christians have “always understood” that "Thou shall not kill" also applies to unborn children, Cordileone explains, “No Catholic in good conscience can favour abortion.”He called a “Right to choose” a smokescreen for perpetuating “this despicable evil” and “one of the most heinous evils imaginable.”“Our land is soaked with the blood of the innocent, and it must stop.”