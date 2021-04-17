French Diocese Finances Mosque

Battle of Tours

Tours Diocese donated money for the construction of a local mosque, LaNouvelleRepublique.fr (April 13) reported.Tours Bishop Vincent Jordy justified his donation on April 15 with the fact that for John Paul II's 1996 visit to the city, the local Muslims made a symbolic donation which the diocese wanted to reciprocate. Riposte-Catholique.fr adds that in 2015, Auch Diocese - where John Paul II never visited - donated €5000 for a mosque.In 732, Charles Martel won the famousagainst Abdul Rahman Al Ghafiqi's large army of horsemen preventing an Islamic conquest of France. Today, Tours city has 5 well attended mosques, and 17 mostly overaged parishes.