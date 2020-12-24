'Waiter - There's a Fly in My Champagne'

A multi-national company held a reception to celebrate Christmas. The waiter gave each guest a glass of champagne, but on inspection, each guest noticed that their glass contained a fly.The Swede asked for new champagne in the same glass.The Englishman demanded to have new champagne in a new glass.The Finn picked out the fly out and drank the champagne.The Russian drank the champagne, fly and all.The Chinese ate the fly but left the champagne.The Israeli caught the fly and sold it to the Chinese.The Italian drank two thirds of the champagne and then demanded to have a new glass.The Norwegian took the fly and went off to fish.The Irishman ground the fly and mixed it in the champagne, which he then donated to the EnglishmanThe American sued the restaurant and claimed $50 million in compensation.The Scotsman grabbed the fly by the throat and shouted, 'Now spit out all that you swallowed.'