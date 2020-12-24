Viganò: This Is The "Rehearsal For The Kingdom Of The Antichrist”

external

Up until the Council or - "to be indulgent" - up until Francis, profanations and sacrileges were carried out by the Church'senemies, Archbishop Viganò believes.Since then, the scandals have seen the "active involvement" of the "highest levels of the Hierarchy," he told LifeSiteNews.com (December 22).Referring to the Pachamama cult during the Amazon Synod, Viganò said that the Bergoglian church no longer hides “the idolatrous cult of pagan divinities – that is, of demons."For Viganò, Francis lives in a paradox as he knows that he can only destroy the Church if he is recognised as the Pope, but, simultaneously, he cannot exercise the Papacy in a strict sense because this would require from him to speak and behave as the Vicar of Christ.This apostasy of the Church's highest levels is “a necessary part of the eschatological events,” Viganò explains, “What we are witnessing represents the general rehearsal for the establishment of the kingdom of the Antichrist.”