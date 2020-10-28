Neo-Cardinals: Renewal Means Old – Peripheries Means Rich

By creating new cardinals, Francis cares for the “Church of the future,” Neo-Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, 72, the new Prefect of the Causes of Saints, told IlSecoloXIV.it (October 27).The average age of the new cardinals is 71. Semeraro knew about his nomination while watching Francis’ televised Angelus. He explains that Francis choses his cardinals according to their “personal-pastoral figure.”As an example, he quotes Washington's Neo-Cardinal Wilton Gregory who for Semeraro recalls a “commitment for the peripheries." However, Gregory has exclusively been a bishop in the US, the richest and most powerful empire the world has ever seen, and is now a cardinal at the centre of power.