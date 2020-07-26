Priest has my 2 year old son and I removed from Mass by the police for not we...

This is the kind of thing that should go viral on Catholic social media. In all fairness to both sides, usually the police aren't called until somebody repeatedly refuses to do something.



This is the kind of thing that should go viral on Catholic social media. In all fairness to both sides, usually the police aren't called until somebody repeatedly refuses to do something.



If the priest is that much of a Covid Commando, cool. You attended Mass, you got thrown out by God's Shepherd who is enforcing Caesar's arbitrary whims (not even his laws). you fulfilled your obligation for Sunday and you've got a whole week to find a new parish!