Clicks45
Dom Guéranger: "The anniversary of the most solemn event ever witnessed. On this day, the Divine Word, by which the Father created the world, was made flesh in the womb of a Virgin and dwelt among …More
Dom Guéranger: "The anniversary of the most solemn event ever witnessed. On this day, the Divine Word, by which the Father created the world, was made flesh in the womb of a Virgin and dwelt among us"
Happy New Year! This date was originally the first day of the new year as it was the beginning of salvation history.