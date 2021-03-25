 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Dom Guéranger: "The anniversary of the most solemn event ever witnessed. On this day, the Divine Word, by which the Father created the world, was made flesh in the womb of a Virgin and dwelt among …More
Dom Guéranger: "The anniversary of the most solemn event ever witnessed. On this day, the Divine Word, by which the Father created the world, was made flesh in the womb of a Virgin and dwelt among us"
Cynthia Marie Moulthrop
Happy New Year! This date was originally the first day of the new year as it was the beginning of salvation history.
