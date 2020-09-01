No Mercy for Children: Archbishop Paglia Wants "Mercy" for Abortion-Politicians

For Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia it is "not enough" to "simply” condemn abortion politicians (Cruxnow.com, August 31). Paglia is the pro-gay president of the Pontifical Academy for Life.He made his claim during an online meeting of the Pan-American Network for the Right to Life while answering the question if excommunicating pro-death politicians would be a solution.Paglia purred, “Our mandate is to save, more than to condemn, and to convert rather than to exclude” - words which he didn't apply to the murdered children.He called on Catholic groups to show "mercy" and "compassion" in their pro-life campaigns. However, when it comes to politically incorrect crimes like pedophilia or the mafia, Paglia is a staunched supporter of the Vatican's no-mercy policy.