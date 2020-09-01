Politics in Lieu of Faith: New York Priest Changes the Creed (Video)

“Do you support racial justice, equity and compassion in human relations?" - Yes.



"Do you affirm that white privileges are unfair and harmful to those who have it and those who do not?" - Yes.



"Do you affirm that white privilege in the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled where it is present?" - Yes.



"Do you support racial equity, justice and liberation for every person?" - Yes.



"Do you affirm the inherent worth and dignity of every person." - Yes.



"Will you strive to understand more deeply what injustice and suffering white privilege and white supremacy cause?" - Yes.



"Will you commit to help transform our church culture to one that is actively engaged in seeking racial justice and equity for everyone?" - Yes.

The elderly Father Kenneth Boller exchanged the Catholic Faith with Black-Lives-Matter ideology during a Mass in St Xavier in New York City, USA (August 30).He displayed photographs of black persons like saints, included George Floyd, a petty crook who died from a drug overdose. In the form of a creed, Boller asked the faithful to confirm his “racial justice” ideology:The questioning continues on the video below which was published by Michelle Malkin on Twitter.com: