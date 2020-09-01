Is Secularised Francis Searching for An Ecological Redeemer?

For his September prayer intention, Francis laments that “we” are squeezing out the planet’s resources as if “the earth were an orange.”In the past, Francis himself has used helicopters for private trips to personal friends. In his understanding, there is an “ecological debt” because "the north" has exploited "the south."“Who is going to pay this debt?” - Francis asks seemingly implying that an "ecological redeemer" is needed.For Francis it's outrageous that multinational companies increase the "ecological debt" by doing abroad what they would never do at home.In the light of Vatican II, environmentalism belongs to the realm of lay experts and is no business of the clergy who has no competence in this field.