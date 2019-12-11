Jesuit "Blesses" Homosexuals In Front Of Altar

Joseph Sciambra, an ex-gay Catholic, published on Facebook.com (December 10) a picture of a gay “blessing” in front of the altar of Saint Francis Xavier parish church, New York City, USA.The “blessing” was performed by Jesuit Father Daniel Corrou. He was listed in the parish bulletin until August 25 as the "acting pastor." Then, without an explanation, he suddenly disappeared from the bulletin.Sciambra blurred the faces of the homosexual couple since he considers them to be “victims of evil priests and their worthless bishops.” The New York Archbishop is Cardinal Timothy Dolan.St Francis Xavier parish has a history of gay activism. Among the parish groups are "Catholic Lesbians" and "Gay Catholics." The latter wish a "Happy Pride" on the parish webpage.The parish marches annually in a New York City gay demonstration and organises gay meeting with pro-gay speakers.