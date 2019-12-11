Archbishop Paglia Would “Hold Hands” With Euthanasia Candidate

Pro-Gay Curia Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, who subverted both, the Pontifical Academy for Life and the Roman John Paul II Institute, would “hold the hand” of someone dying from assisted suicide.
During a December 10 talk at the Academy for Life, Paglia fooled his audience by claiming that he considers assisted suicide wrong but relativising this statement by saying that “no one is abandoned” by the Church,
“To accompany, to hold the hand of someone who is dying [i.e. committing suicide], is something that every faithful must promote as they must promote a culture that opposes assisted suicide.”
Paglia later told Cruxnow.com journalists that it is "heresy" to say that Judas Iscariot who betrayed Jesus before killing himself, is in hell.
Christ said about Judas that “it would have been better for that man if he had not been born” (Mt 26,24), a statement that makes no sense if Judas were now in heaven.
