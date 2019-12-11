Francis Effect: Catholic Faculty Presents Homosexual Fornication as “Love”

Father Ernesto Fumagalli is presently teaching a course on “Homosexual Love and Christian Faith” at the Theological Faculty of Northern Italy in Milan.In the course’s presentation, Fumagalli admits that he intends to promote homosexual fornication. He calls this a “renewed anthropological interpretation.”Part of the course is to show that the Bible and “traditional teaching” of the Magisterium “do not adequately grasp the current homosexual experience of believing people.”Therefore, Fumagalli invents “[im]moral criteria” that must guide the “love life” of homosexuals “so that it [allegeldy] corresponds to the new commandment of Christ's love.”Since Francis’ election, the Italian bishops have fallen into the homosexualist trap. Experience shows that every religious group embarking on the homosex path is doomed to disintegration.