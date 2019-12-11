Lateran Basilica Transformed Into A Rainforest Café

Saint John in Lateran Basilica in Rome was filled with trees and plants for a December 9 show dedicated to the environment.
The show, entitled “Together for Our Common Home,” was the second of a series of monthly meetings planned until June 2020.
Youtube Channel Catholic Sat recorded the event (below) and present some pictures of the basilica which was transform into a winter garden.
According to Canon 1214 churches are sacred buildings "designated for divine worship."
