Lateran Basilica Transformed Into A Rainforest Café

Saint John in Lateran Basilica in Rome was filled with trees and plants for a December 9 show dedicated to the environment.

The show, entitled “Together for Our Common Home,” was the second of a series of monthly meetings planned until June 2020.

Youtube Channel Catholic Sat recorded the event (below) and present some pictures of the basilica which was transform into a winter garden.

According to Canon 1214 churches are sacred buildings "designated for divine worship."

Lalanz
Worship of nature pagan Vatican now. Please lord knock down this temple and raise it up Roman Catholic again...
