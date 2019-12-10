Diocese Institutes Tribunal for Fast-Track Divorce

Ascoli Bishop Giovanni D’Ercole, Italy, established on December 2 a tribunal for abbreviated matrimonial trials according to Francis’ 2015 Motu Proprio Mitis Iudex.Mitis Iudex eliminated a second review before the nullity of a matrimony can be declared, and allows the bishop to declare a nullity, exposing him to an immense pressure.This constitutes the most expansive revision in matrimonial nullity jurisprudence in centuries. Canon Lawyers criticised it for not guaranteeing a fair trial because it ignores basic due process norms. This renders it incompatible with modern judicial procedure.The U.S. bishops already used one rather than two hearings between 1970 and 1983. This abuse was finally stopped by John Paul II. Now, Francis brought it back.