Bishop Refuses to Participate in Coronavirus Hysteria
More than the coronavirus epidemic, we have to fear the epidemic of fear, Monsignor Pascal Roland, the bishop of Belley-Ars, France, wrote to his faithful. The parish of the saint Curé d’Ars is part of his diocese. Roland refuses to give in to collective panic and to submit to the precautionary principle that moves civil institutions. Quote, “I do not intend, therefore, to issue any particular instructions for my diocese.”
Remember the Plague
Roland recalls the much more serious situations of the great plagues when the sanitary means were not those of today. Then, the Christians distinguished themselves through collective prayer, as well as by helping the sick. They neither turned away from God nor shunned their fellow human beings.
Losing God Makes Fearful
Today’s collective panic reveals our distorted relationship with death and shows the anxiety-provoking effects of the loss of God, the bishop explains. We pretend to master everything, and we hide the fact that we are not the masters of life.
We Are Living a Lie
For Roland, we have lost our minds and are “living a lie.” Quote, “Why suddenly focus our attention on the coronavirus alone? Why hide the fact that every year in France, the banal seasonal flu affects between 2 to 6 million people and causes about 8,000 deaths? We also seem to have removed from our collective memory the fact that alcohol kills 41,000 people per year, while an estimated 73,000 dead are attributed to tobacco.”
A Church Is Not a Place of Risk
Bishop Roland refuses to prescribe the closing of churches, the suppression of Masses, the abandonment of the sign of peace, the imposition of this or that mode of receiving communion reputed to be more hygienic. For him, a church is not a place of risk, but a place of salvation.
A Christian Does Not Fear Death
Should we barricade ourselves in our homes and stockpile to prepare for a siege? Roland says: No! For a Christian does not fear death. He recalls Christ’s teaching: "Whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and for the sake of the Gospel will save it" (Mark 8:35). “Let us not be the living dead!” Roland writes.
Over 500 babies a day are slaughtered by Abortion in the UK, but ALL the Bishops and Cardinal Nichols talk about is the "Plague", what about ALL these babies dying EVERYDAY but does not get a mention as the Clergy are ALL compromised!
If only we feared sin as much as we fear the virus
A Godly Bishop and a good shepherd. God keep him.
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has …More
The town of Coimbra (Portugal) having been visited by a violent pestilence, the nuns of St Clare offered their prayers in the following form, whereupon the contagion instantly ceased. This ancient holy prayer, left to the above-named monastery, has preserved many places from contagion where it is recited daily with confidence in God and the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary. It has arrested this scourge in many places.
Stella Coeli
The Star of Heaven that nourished the Lord
drove away the plague of death which the first
parents of man brought into the world. May
this bright Star now vouchsafe to extinguish
that foul constellation whose battles have
slain the people with the wound of death.
O most pious Star of the Sea, preserve us from
pestilence; hear us, O Lady, for Thy Son honours
Thee by denying Thee nothing. Save us, O Jesus,
for whom Thy Virgin Mother supplicates Thee.
V: Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
R: That we may be made worthy of the promises
of Christ.
Let us pray
O God of mercy, God of pity, God of benign clemency,
Thou Who hast had compassion on the affliction of Thy
people, and hast said to the angel striking them, “Stop thy
hand;” for the love of this glorious Star, whose breasts
Thou didst sweetly drink as antidote for our crimes,
grant the assistance of Thy grace, that we may be safely freed
from all pestilence, and from unprovided death; and mercifully
save us from the gulf of eternal perdition: through Thee,
Lord Jesus Christ, King of Glory, who livest and reignest,
world without end. Amen.
