Bishop Refuses to Participate in Coronavirus Hysteria

More than the coronavirus epidemic, we have to fear the epidemic of fear, Monsignor Pascal Roland, the bishop of Belley-Ars, France, wrote to his faithful. The parish of the saint Curé d’Ars is part of his diocese. Roland refuses to give in to collective panic and to submit to the precautionary principle that moves civil institutions. Quote, “I do not intend, therefore, to issue any particular instructions for my diocese.”



Remember the Plague



Roland recalls the much more serious situations of the great plagues when the sanitary means were not those of today. Then, the Christians distinguished themselves through collective prayer, as well as by helping the sick. They neither turned away from God nor shunned their fellow human beings.



Losing God Makes Fearful



Today’s collective panic reveals our distorted relationship with death and shows the anxiety-provoking effects of the loss of God, the bishop explains. We pretend to master everything, and we hide the fact that we are not the masters of life.



We Are Living a Lie



For Roland, we have lost our minds and are “living a lie.” Quote, “Why suddenly focus our attention on the coronavirus alone? Why hide the fact that every year in France, the banal seasonal flu affects between 2 to 6 million people and causes about 8,000 deaths? We also seem to have removed from our collective memory the fact that alcohol kills 41,000 people per year, while an estimated 73,000 dead are attributed to tobacco.”



A Church Is Not a Place of Risk



Bishop Roland refuses to prescribe the closing of churches, the suppression of Masses, the abandonment of the sign of peace, the imposition of this or that mode of receiving communion reputed to be more hygienic. For him, a church is not a place of risk, but a place of salvation.



A Christian Does Not Fear Death



Should we barricade ourselves in our homes and stockpile to prepare for a siege? Roland says: No! For a Christian does not fear death. He recalls Christ’s teaching: "Whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and for the sake of the Gospel will save it" (Mark 8:35). “Let us not be the living dead!” Roland writes.