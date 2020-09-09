Clicks684

Father Daniel Nolan FSSP on September 1

Seidenspinner
“Do not obey the bishop, do not obey the governor. They cannot tell you to wear a mask. This is a lie. They are lying to all of us.” And, “If your bishop tells you, don’t do it. I encourage everybody…More
“Do not obey the bishop, do not obey the governor. They cannot tell you to wear a mask. This is a lie. They are lying to all of us.”

And, “If your bishop tells you, don’t do it. I encourage everybody not to wear a mask. I am telling you: disobey your bishop, disobey your governor. That’s what I’m telling you.”

Nolan added that they have „zero authority“, „are cooperating in evil“, are „suppressing the American people, their rights, liberties and common sense,“

„The emperor has no clothes. If you are healthy you have a 0.006% chance of dying from Covid-19. The flu has a greater chance of killing you, if you’re healthy.“ Nolan referred to the coronavirus hype as “scamdemic.”
