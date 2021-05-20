St Bernardino of Siena “The Name of Jesus is the glory of preachers because the shining splendour of that Name causes His word to be proclaimed and heard.” – St Bernardino of Siena, Franciscan … More

“The Name of Jesus is the glory of preachers because the shining splendour of that Name causes His word to be proclaimed and heard.” – St Bernardino of Siena, Franciscan missionary, whose feast is today (20 May). This terracotta sculpture of the saint is in the National Gallery of Art, Washington DC.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr