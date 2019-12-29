Francis Audience: Poking Nose, Boy Balett, Moslem Kisses Ring (Video)

Francis assisted at a strange ballet performance (video below) of a young boy in the Vatican’s Audience Hall during a November 30 meeting with the “First ever I can. Children’s global summit.”The event was sponsored by FIDAE, the official federation of Catholic schools in Italy which is promoting the “Design for Change” pedagogy developed by Kiran Bir Sethi in India.The meeting experienced a little drawback in the beginning when Francis forgot where he was and started poking his nose while talking to Cardinal Versaldi.At the end, Francis hobbled toward the crowd and was greeted with cold and distant handshakes, except for a Moslem woman who kissed his ring and one little South-American sister who later emulated her.