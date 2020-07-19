Swiss Nuncio: Coronavirus-Lockdown Helped Old Rite Renewal of Church

For Swiss Nuncio Thomas Gullickson, 69, the restraints under the Covid-19 “Lockdown-Regime” are exaggerated.At a July 18 English Latin Mass Society online-conference he admitted that as a Nuncio - like most of the Nuncios - “even in normal times I live somewhat in isolation.” So the lockdown didn't much change his life.Gullickson identified the Old Rite as the “most ancient form of Catholic worship,” thinks that live-streamed Old Rite liturgies have done better than those of the Novus Ordo, and is grateful for this unexpected exposure to a broader public.A young Dominican priest told him that the number of Old Rite faithful has doubled since public worship resumed. The priest attributed the growing interest also to the live-streams. This attracted, as usually, especially young families.Once retired, Gullickson wants to polish his Latin because his Canon Law Latin doesn't serve him well for the hymns of the Breviary.It's no mystery that Gullickson is tired of his office and plans to retire after Chur diocese receives a new bishop. His lists of candidates where rejected several times. A new list with anti-Church candidates was compiled behind his back. It seems to contain the name of the abbot of Einsiedeln. The election by the cathedral chapter is expected to take place at the end of summer.