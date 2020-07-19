The organ of Nantes Cathedral where a fire broke out on July 19, survived the French Revolution, two World Wars, and the great fire of 1972. Now, it’s gone.
Police has confirmed that the fire was or criminel origin. A-Fascists, also called "Antifa," were cheering on Twitter.com after the fire, “The only church which illuminates, is a burning one.”
Nantes is an A-Fascists stronghold. They are protected by leftwing politicians and the police. A-Fascist crimes are usually not solved.
The situation is similar in Grenoble, another A-Fascist stronghold, where Saint-Jacques church was burned down by A-Fascists two years ago. Police never found the culprits.
In June, A-Fascists tried to put Rennes Cathedral on fire.
Pictures
