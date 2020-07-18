Innsbruck's Frog Bishop Dismisses Famous Imsterberg Priest

Innsbruck Frog Bishop Hermann Glettler, Austria, fired on July 17 Father Stephan Müller, a faithful parish-priest in Imsterberg who mostly celebrated the Traditional Latin Mass.
Müller is known beyond the diocesan borders. During the Coronavirus curfew, he allowed ten (!) faithful to attend Maundy Thursday Mass, however, denunciators called the police which dispersed the faithful.
The pretext for removing Müller was a people’s altar which he removed from the church and stored outside. Some days ago, while he was on holidays, some anti-Catholics dragged the piece of furniture back into the church. Faithful parishioners removed it a second time. So, the anti-Catholics called the police.
Bishop Glettler used this fight to stab Müller in the back. Müller has not been assigned another parish. Glettler announced that - if it's true - Müller will be assigned to an Old Rite Church.
Glettler is close to the formerly conservative French Community Emmanuel and is known for supporting blasphemous art.
