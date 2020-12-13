Mystery: Priest Found with Throat Cut

Father Santosh Chepathini, 62, was found his throat cut on a railway track in Andhra Pradesh, India, 500 meters away from a railway station (UcaNews.com, December 13).According to the Khammam vicar general Chepathini was under a “tremendous depression” because he had collected US$95,000 from people to provide for houses, but lost the money when someone cheated him.Chepathini’s wounds seem not compatible with a suicide.