A Dublin man, 22, was hospitalised after being bitten by a snake — the first venomous snake bite reported in Irish history, reports IrishPost.com (February 29).
The snake was a puff adder, native to semiarid regions. According to the legend, Saint Patrick drove the snakes from Ireland in the fifth century.
Ireland has introduced abortion and gay-marriage in recent years, and keeps betraying Saint Patricks' legacy.
Picture: © Dennis Church, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsPtyljiloxb
Clicks78
- Report
Social networks