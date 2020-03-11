 Donate now
Ireland: Saint Patrick's Snakes Are Back

A Dublin man, 22, was hospitalised after being bitten by a snake — the first venomous snake bite reported in Irish history, reports IrishPost.com (February 29).

The snake was a puff adder, native to semiarid regions. According to the legend, Saint Patrick drove the snakes from Ireland in the fifth century.

Ireland has introduced abortion and gay-marriage in recent years, and keeps betraying Saint Patricks' legacy.

