Birmingham Oratory "Forced" Into Forcing the Faithful to Pick Communion With Their Hands

Birmingham Oratory, founded by John Henry Newman in 1849 and known for its beautiful liturgy, announced on August 4 that it will force its parishioners to take Communion with their hands.The priests write in a statement that they “are very distressed” to inform that Birmingham Archbishop Bernard Longley, 65, “has forbidden us to distribute Holy Communion on the tongue, for the present.”They will comply with this instruction, "at the present time” but hope that the instruction will be rescinded as soon as possible.It's fraudulent to take the coronavirus as an excuse for imposing Communion in the hand. No country where this liturgical abuse is unknown, has introduced it because of the virus.