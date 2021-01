Pope Francis joins Joe Biden: "Build Back Better" is their Agenda. - Pope Francis joins Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" Campaign and falsely associates it with Matthew 7 parable of the house built … More

Pope Francis joins Joe Biden: "Build Back Better" is their Agenda. - Pope Francis joins Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" Campaign and falsely associates it with Matthew 7 parable of the house built on a rock. Pope Francis recently used Joe Biden's Presidential Election slogan "Build back better" in his tweet but also in his recently published message for "THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES". It reveals that the agenda of Biden and Francis agree. Source: youtube.com/watch?v=w3ENf0xKarg Text of Francis: vatican.va/…1203_messaggio-disabilita.html