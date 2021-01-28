Clicks11
Pope Francis joins Joe Biden: "Build Back Better" is their Agenda. - Pope Francis joins Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" Campaign and falsely associates it with Matthew 7 parable of the house built …More
Pope Francis joins Joe Biden: "Build Back Better" is their Agenda. - Pope Francis joins Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" Campaign and falsely associates it with Matthew 7 parable of the house built on a rock. Pope Francis recently used Joe Biden's Presidential Election slogan "Build back better" in his tweet but also in his recently published message for "THE INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES". It reveals that the agenda of Biden and Francis agree. Source: youtube.com/watch?v=w3ENf0xKarg
Text of Francis: vatican.va/…1203_messaggio-disabilita.html
See also:
Build Back Better: The Great Reset is at Work - Fore more information:
THE GREAT RESET IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY! (AND NO ONE LIKES YOU, KLAUS)
Fore more information:
The Ten Stages of Genocide - Henna Maria - Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the Amer… - CORONA WORLD ORDER - What we are witnessing with this "global health crisis" is the birth of a total… - "The only safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used" - With Spanish subtitles: "BIG PHARMA: Ponie… - Six months of Global Health Tyranny - Questioning the official account - The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction -
Text of Francis: vatican.va/…1203_messaggio-disabilita.html
See also:
Build Back Better: The Great Reset is at Work - Fore more information:
THE GREAT RESET IS NOT A CONSPIRACY THEORY! (AND NO ONE LIKES YOU, KLAUS)
Fore more information:
The Ten Stages of Genocide - Henna Maria - Examining the “10 Stages of Genocide” created by the Amer… - CORONA WORLD ORDER - What we are witnessing with this "global health crisis" is the birth of a total… - "The only safe vaccine is a vaccine that is never used" - With Spanish subtitles: "BIG PHARMA: Ponie… - Six months of Global Health Tyranny - Questioning the official account - The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction -